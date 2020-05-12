At the American Physiological Society (APS), we believe that physiology is everywhere. It is the foundational science that provides the backbone to our understanding of health and medicine. At its core, physiology is all about understanding the healthy (normal) state of animals—humans included!—what happens when something goes wrong (the abnormal state) and how to get things back to working order.

Physiologists study these normal and abnormal states at all levels of the organism: from tiny settings like in a cell to large ones like the whole animal. We also study how humans and animals function, including how they eat, breathe, survive, exercise, heal and sense the environment around them.

On this blog, we’ll endeavor to answer the questions “What is physiology?”, “Where is physiology?”, and “Why does it matter to you?” through current news and health articles and research snippets highlighted by APS members and staff. We’ll also explore the multifaceted world of physiology and follow the path from the lab all the way to the healthy lifestyle recommendations that you receive from your doctor.

Got a question about how physiology affects your world? Email us at communications@physiology.org.

About the American Physiological Society

APS is a nonprofit devoted to fostering education, scientific research and dissemination of information in the physiological sciences. Through outreach, support of underrepresented scientists, sponsorship of scientific meetings and conferences and content development highlighting the long reach of physiology, APS hopes to expand interest in the physiological sciences within the scientific community and among the general public. Follow APS on Twitter and Facebook.