Scientific Meetings Set the Stage for Collaboration and Communication

It’s almost April, and April showers bring May flowers, as the saying goes. In the world of science, April also brings more than 170 scientific meetings, including the American Physiological Society annual meeting at Experimental Biology (EB).

Scientific meetings serve an important role in the process of advancing what we know about disease and finding solutions to health problems that we face every day. One of the best things about scientific meetings is that they bring together experts from many different fields to bridge the gaps between science and medicine. In the case of the EB meeting, nearly 14,000 physiologists, anatomists, biochemists, pathologists and pharmacologists set the stage for collaboration. The numerous sessions and networking opportunities provide a platform where researchers can present and communicate research with their colleagues and learn new approaches that could be applied toward research goals. They can also follow research across themes—such as the microbiome, inflammation and sex differences in health and disease—and discover where findings might overlap and potentially lead to the next big medical advance or cure.

In addition to fostering collaboration, conferences are also a hotbed for new research findings. Stay tuned over the next few weeks to hear more about the breaking research that will be presented at EB 2019!

– Stacy Brooks and Erica Roth