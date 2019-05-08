Photoblog: Experimental Biology 2019

Experimental Biology (EB) 2019 was a whirlwind of science, collaboration and reconnection. I Spy Physiology volunteer blog editor Audrey Vasauskas was our “woman on the street” during the poster sessions. She asked APS members and other EB attendees at the opening reception poster sessions “What are you most excited about for this EB 2019?” Read on for their responses.

“I’m excited to here be at EB; I’m looking forward to the interdisciplinary research, all the organizations coming together, and the networking!” – Emma Hirshman

“I’m most excited about presenting my work to the public.” – Aline M. A. de Souza

“Communicating the truth, scientific outreach, and communicating everyone’s ideas!” – Thomas M. Wilkie

“Interacting with people at different institutions and presenting our data!” – APS member Christina Kennedy, PhD

“This is my first time coming to EB. I’ve enjoyed seeing all of the research that is out there, the entire experience has been great!” – APS member Alekhya Peruri

“I’ve really enjoyed the focus on professional development, interacting with many different people from a lot of different countries, and the feedback I’ve been getting.” – Johanna Schäubacher

“The focus on development has been important to me. EB does a good job with career development.” – APS member and abstract award winner Elizabeth Schroeder

“I’ve enjoyed the collaborate nature of the meeting, seeing how other areas can apply to my research [and], the feedback I’ve been getting. Oh, and I love the badge ribbons!” – Elizabeth Steadman

“This is my first EB, I am so surprised at all of the research here! I’ve enjoyed the interaction at EB.” – APS member Sudha Sharma

“I’ve really enjoyed the diversity of topics and how they are brought together.” – APS member Melissa Puppa, PhD

“EB is so much bigger than other conferences I’ve been to! My favorite part has been meeting these people who wrote the papers I’m reading, these experts in the field, and finding them easy to talk to—seeing that they are not that intimidating! – APS member Jeremiah Campbell

“I’ve enjoyed the research, but honestly, my favorite part has been the vendors. I’m the lab manager, so it helps me decide what is available for purchase.” – Johnny Barr

“I have interests both in physiology and anatomy, so the diversity of topics at EB is very appealing.” – APS member Andrea Watson

“The posters have been fabulous! I have really liked the interaction at the posters.” – APS member Sarah Sayner, PhD

“EB is so well organized with many people and so many branches of research. Every day you can find something in your field to broaden your research. The organizing committee did a great job.” – Julijana Ivanovska

“I really liked interacting with people at the scientific sessions.” – APS member Barnita Haldar

“There are so many institutions and schools—you get to talk with so many others!” – Rosa de la Paz

“I’ve enjoyed being able to attend sessions outside of my field and talking to people about their research.” – Alexa Caruso

“Interacting with student trainees helps remind us of why we are doing what we are doing.” – APS member Adam Morrow, PhD

“Coming to EB this year has allowed me to learn about new techniques that I may be to use to better assess our research animals.” – APS member Karla Otterpohl, PhD

– Audrey Vasauskas