Thinking about Spring

Credit: iStock

According to the calendar, it’s spring—and depending on where you live, the trees may already be blooming as the temperatures begin to climb. If you live in a colder climate, don’t worry, your time will come for warmer days and balmy evenings.

“What does spring have to do with physiology?” you may ask. Physiologists study a wide range of functions and problems, from how your kidneys handle the warm weather to what goes on in your body when the pollen starts to fly and how to stay hydrated when you’re tending to your garden. Read on for a taste of spring, physiology style.

—Erica Roth