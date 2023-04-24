American Physiology Summit Twitter Highlights: We Are Physiology

Martin Frank Diversity Travel Award recipients at the American Physiology Summit

The inaugural American Physiology Summit, designed by and for physiologists, sparked inspiration, evoked collaboration and created a lot of excitement online as well as on-site in Long Beach, California. As the physiology community travels home today, we’re highlighting what a physiologist looks like, as shown through our attendees’ photos. #WeArePhysiology

View Twitter highlights from Days One, Two and Three of the meeting. Visit the Summit Newsroom for more research and video highlights.

Click on the images to see the full tweets.

—Erica Roth