Are Cheerios the Superhero of Our Hearts?

Will a bowl of Cheerios a day keep the plaque away? Sort of. In recent years, an interesting phenomenon has taken root. Popular media promotes the notion that a simple breakfast cereal such as Cheerios can serve as a miraculous remedy for reducing the complex issue of atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis is a common condition in which the accumulation of cholesterol within the arterial walls forms plaques that can block blood flow.

We’ll come back to Cheerios, but first, let’s talk about cholesterol.

Cholesterol is a special kind of fat that our bodies need to stay healthy. It’s a bit like a superhero with two sides: the good (HDL) and the tricky (LDL). HDL, the good type of cholesterol, helps clean up extra cholesterol. Too much of the tricky type, LDL, can team up with other substances in our bloodstream to create problems in our blood vessels. So, we need to keep a balance of both kinds of cholesterol for a happy and healthy body.

When the balance of good and bad cholesterol is disturbed, this can mean bad news for our blood vessels. Excess LDL forms plaques, which are sticky patches inside our blood vessels. Over time, these plaques can make it harder for blood to flow smoothly, and if they get too big, they might even block the blood vessels. It’s a bit like having a traffic jam in the bloodstream, which can cause trouble for our heart and other parts of our body.

Now, we can get back to the connection between cholesterol and Cheerios.

Oat-based cereals, such as Cheerios, contain soluble fiber. Soluble fiber has the potential to lower cholesterol levels by binding to cholesterol molecules in the digestive system, preventing their absorption. However, marketing campaigns that highlight the cereal’s soluble fiber content and media interpretations have oversimplified this information. This has led to an exaggerated perception of Cheerios as a miracle cure for clogged arteries.

A heart-healthy diet is undoubtedly crucial for cardiovascular well-being, However, it is essential to separate fact from fiction and dispel the misconceptions surrounding Cheerios’ role in combating high cholesterol. Cheerios can be sidekicks (think Robin to Batman), but they can’t do all the heavy lifting (think Superman) alone. To keep our hearts happy and healthy, we need more superheroes on our team. Eating colorful fruits and veggies, getting our bodies moving and staying in touch with our health care team all play a role!

Christian McClenney is a graduate student in the Biomedical Engineering Department at The Ohio State University. Her research focuses on cardiac cell excitability.