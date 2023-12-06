Can Gene Editing Help Make Seafood Safer for People with Allergies?

Credit: iStock

Imagine enjoying a delicious plate of seafood, and suddenly, you break out in hives, have trouble breathing or have a severe allergic reaction. This frightening scenario is the reality for people with shellfish allergies.

An allergen is a substance that, although harmless for most people, can trigger an exaggerated immune response in some people. When an allergen enters your body, your immune system goes into overdrive, producing antibodies against this perceived threat. This immune response can lead to a range of symptoms, from mild, such as itching and sneezing, to severe, such as a life-threatening reaction called anaphylactic shock. In essence, your body is trying to protect you, but it’s a bit overzealous in doing so.

In shellfish, a protein called chitinase functions as an allergen. But what if there was a way to make shellfish less likely to cause allergies? Scientists are using an exciting technology called CRISPR-Cas9 (CRISPR for short) to do just that.

CRISPR-Cas9, our potential superhero in the world of allergies, is a revolutionary gene editing tool that allows scientists to change DNA with astonishing precision. Think of it as microscopic scissors and a magnifying glass for your genes. Scientists are exploring using CRISPR to change the genes in shellfish to reduce the production of chitinase found in their shells. By turning off or reducing the chitinase gene, researchers hope to make shellfish less allergenic. It’s like turning off the alarm system in your body, making it less likely to overreact to chitinase when you enjoy your favorite seafood dish.

While using CRISPR to reduce allergens in shellfish is promising, this research is in its early stages. It’s a complex process with many safety considerations. For instance, scientists must ensure that using CRISPR-Cas9 won’t harm the environment. However, CRISPR holds incredible potential in the quest to make shellfish safer for those with allergies.

It’s a thrilling journey, but there’s much more work to do before it becomes a reality. Stay tuned to see if this incredible technology can revolutionize our interaction with food allergies.

Carolyn M. Ruiz Pérez is pursuing a master’s degree in biology with a concentration in molecular biotechnology at the Inter American University of Puerto Rico, Aguadilla Campus. She is also a laboratory technician of investigation at the University of Puerto Rico Comprenhensive Cancer Center, where her research focuses on pediatric osteosarcoma. Ruiz plans to complete an MD/PhD program to become a pediatric oncologist.