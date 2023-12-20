2023’s Most-read I Spy Physiology Posts

Credit: iStock

This year, as science celebrated the discoveries that gave us mRNA vaccines to fight COVID-19 and gene editing treatments for sickle cell disease, our contributors also brought you fascinating, fun and insightful physiology stories on the I Spy Physiology blog. From the always-popular topic of spaceflight to the always-important matter of mental health, our writers explored timely issues, such as the link between depression and sports, your body’s reaction to stress, and how changing the clocks affects your heart health.

We brought you highlights from our inaugural annual meeting, the American Physiology Summit, and we continued to build out our Spotlight series to explain basic physiological concepts. One of the Spotlight posts—about the respiratory system and how we breathe—earned the top spot as the most-read post of the year.

Here are your favorite posts from 2023:

1. Spotlight On: The Respiratory System

2. A New Way to ‘Beet’ High Blood Pressure

3. How Your Body Reacts to Being Stressed Out

4. How Our Bones Adapt in Space

5. American Physiology Summit Twitter Highlights: We Are Physiology

6. How COVID-19 Affects the Gut Microbiome

7. Physiology Helps You Protect Your Health

8. Stay Hydrated to Keep Your Muscles Happy

9. Depression and Sports: A Double-edged Sword

10. Why ‘Springing Forward’ Isn’t Good for Your Heart

Leave a comment or email us to let us know what types of physiology news you’d like to see in this space in 2024. Thanks for celebrating physiology in everyday life with us this year. Happy holidays!

—Erica Roth